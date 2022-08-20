Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

HOOD stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $1,180,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,466.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,457 shares of company stock worth $4,169,212 in the last three months.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

