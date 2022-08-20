Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 6.02, but opened at 6.19. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at 6.02, with a volume of 10,702 shares.

RKLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 15.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

