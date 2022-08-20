Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $199.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $204.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after acquiring an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $53,900,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

