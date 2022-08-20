Royal Bank of Canada Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $223.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $167.04 on Thursday. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

