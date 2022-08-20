RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

RPT Realty stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $892.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.01%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

