Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 163,481 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) by 257.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,481 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vincerx Pharma were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,365 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

In other news, insider Raquel E. Izumi acquired 40,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 15,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Raquel E. Izumi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $119,172. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

About Vincerx Pharma

(Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.