Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 29,965 Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

CEQP stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.14 and a beta of 2.84.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,871.43%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

