Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at $98,772,018.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evolus Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Evolus stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $572.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

