Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $8,227,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Lufax Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LU opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.32.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.