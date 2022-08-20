Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 115,841 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 283.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 164,999 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 148,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 101,719 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 93,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MG opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $171.38 million, a PE ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.72. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

