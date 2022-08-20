Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 14,248 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of RCII stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.67. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 191.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

