Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,154 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 11,113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

NYSE BVH opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

