Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,303 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 65,751 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 252.0% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 52,549 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 31.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

