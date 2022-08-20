Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,392 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,268 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

EQBK opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.74. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $292,315.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $292,315.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,513.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

