Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,217 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,108 shares of company stock worth $9,213,173. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

