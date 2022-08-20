Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 242,472 One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 242,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSS. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 72,171 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 91,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $39,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,744,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,839,435.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,184 shares of company stock worth $60,267. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $79.19 million, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

