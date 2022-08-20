Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 78,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 106,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $849,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,240 shares of company stock worth $5,278,876. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $605.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. Analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 199.12%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

