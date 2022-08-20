Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 312.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Autohome by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ATHM opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.

Autohome Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.