Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 11,178.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

