Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $773,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 782,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,253,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip V. Bancroft acquired 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $251,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,783.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,681. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $371.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

