Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

NYSE:CW opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.32. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

