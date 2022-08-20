Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 375,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,381 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIX opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

