Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $42.77 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics Profile



Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

