Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in eGain were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

eGain Trading Down 4.5 %

eGain Profile

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a PE ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. eGain Co. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

