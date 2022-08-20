Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hilltop by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hilltop by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

Hilltop Stock Performance

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HTH opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Hilltop Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.