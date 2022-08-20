Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $949,000 Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Surmodics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Surmodics by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $35.62 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $498.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

