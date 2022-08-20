Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $965,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 454.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 44,900.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $50.37 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,619 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $102,167.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $35,889.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,152.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $102,167.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

