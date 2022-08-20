Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $970,000 Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 644,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 357,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 98,925 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 100,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSTE shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Caesarstone to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

