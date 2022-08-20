Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $980,000 Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,625,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $366.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

