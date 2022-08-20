Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $980,000 Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,625,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
ZYME stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $366.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.