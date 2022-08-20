Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $991,000 Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 1,630.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

