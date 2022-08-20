Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 81,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $734.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

