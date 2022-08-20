Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 160.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe bought 3,055 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,254.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTL opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.16 million, a P/E ratio of 124.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 715.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

