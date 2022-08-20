Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,188 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $581.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.62. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

