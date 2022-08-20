Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $70.53 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

