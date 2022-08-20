Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 12,702 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 206.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Safehold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.31. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $91.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

