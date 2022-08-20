Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 19,570 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 115,107 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,311 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ALX Oncology Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.21.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
