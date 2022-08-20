Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 29,256 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 650.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,874,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBU. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.