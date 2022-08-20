Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 414 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FB Financial by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in FB Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

FBK opened at $42.97 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.