Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 134,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.76. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Interface Increases Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Interface from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Interface Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also

