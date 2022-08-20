Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $65.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.