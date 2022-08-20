Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDWR. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.