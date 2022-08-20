Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,079 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $100,328.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $100,328.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,212 shares of company stock worth $717,400 in the last three months. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

NYSE:HVT opened at $30.52 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

