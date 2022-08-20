Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,307 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Conn’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Conn’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 59,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

