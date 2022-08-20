Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,543 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

