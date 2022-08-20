Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,058 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 449,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

