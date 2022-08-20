Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,602 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,602 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in American Public Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 861.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $229.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

