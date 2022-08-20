Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,677 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE:GDOT opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Green Dot’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $217,709 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Green Dot Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

