Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,826 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

RDFN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

