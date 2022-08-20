Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,440 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFI opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $246.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

