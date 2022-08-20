Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,867 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 25.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $992.86 million, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.09. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

